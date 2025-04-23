5 simple exercises for a stronger core
If you want to build strength and stability in your body, core exercises are a must. They help improve your posture, balance, and make you fit overall.
The best part? You don't need an iota of equipment to do effective core workouts.
You can do these exercises anywhere, making them ideal for anyone looking to boost their core strength without spending on gym gear.
Here are five core exercises requiring no equipment whatsoever.
Stability
Plank hold
The plank hold is a basic exercise that engages the whole core.
To do a plank, lie face down with your forearms and toes placed on the ground.
Keep your body straight from head to heels, tensing your abdominal muscles throughout the hold.
This exercise builds endurance and stability in the core muscles.
Rotation
Bicycle crunches
Bicycle crunches are great for working upper and lower abs, as well as obliques.
Lie on your back with hands behind your head and legs lifted off the ground at a 90-degree angle.
Alternate bringing opposite elbows to knees while extending the other leg out straight, mimicking a pedaling motion.
Twisting motion
Russian twists
Russian twists emphasize strengthening oblique muscles through rotation.
Sit on the floor with bent knees, feet slightly off the ground if possible.
Lean back a bit keeping the spine straight.
Twist your torso side-to-side, tapping fingertips lightly on each side of the hip area.
Repeat this continuously over the time period desired by the individual performing this exercise routine.
Lower abs
Leg raises
Leg raises effectively target lower abdominal muscles without requiring any equipment.
Just lie flat on your backside and place your hands under your gluteus maximus region for added support.
Lift both your legs upwards together and with control, lower them back down slowly.
Repeat this multiple times in succession for best results.
Eventually reaching your ultimate goal set beforehand, before starting your workout session itself.
Cardio boost
Mountain climbers
Mountain climbers give a killer cardio boost, working out your abs, shoulders, arms, and legs.
The exercise requires you to drive your knees towards your chest alternately, quickly, while staying in a plank position.
It's a great way to work out for your entire fitness benefit, quickly and productively. Building strength and endurance in the different muscle groups, effortlessly.