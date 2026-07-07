5 corn dishes to enjoy during the monsoon
What's the story
As the monsoon rains arrive, the air becomes cooler, and the mood becomes cozier. It's the perfect time to relish some comforting vegetarian corn dishes that will warm you up from the inside. Corn, with its sweet and savory flavors, makes for a versatile ingredient in many recipes. Here are five delightful corn dishes to make your monsoon season even more enjoyable.
Dish 1
Creamy corn soup delight
Creamy corn soup is a classic monsoon favorite. Blending fresh corn kernels with milk and spices, this dish is both nourishing and satisfying. To prepare, saute onions and garlic in butter, add sweet corn, and pour in vegetable broth. Let it simmer until the corn is tender. Blend the mixture until smooth, then stir in cream for richness. Season with salt and pepper before serving hot.
Dish 2
Spicy corn fritters
Spicy corn fritters make for a perfect snack on rainy days. These crispy bites are made by mixing cornmeal with mashed potatoes, chopped onions, green chilies, and spices like cumin and coriander powder. Shape into small patties, and shallow fry till golden brown on both sides. Serve them hot with mint chutney or ketchup for an extra kick.
Dish 3
Sweet corn pulao
Sweet corn pulao is an easy-to-make one-pot meal that combines fragrant basmati rice with tender sweet corn kernels. Start by cooking onions in oil until they turn translucent, add ginger-garlic paste, followed by soaked rice and water or vegetable broth. Toss in sweet corn along with peas or bell peppers if you like, and season with salt and garam masala powder before covering tightly to let it steam perfectly.
Dish 4
Cheesy corn casserole
Cheesy corn casserole is the ultimate comfort food for rainy days. To make it, combine cream-style corn with a can of cream soup and shredded cheddar cheese until well mixed. Fold in the drained whole-kernel corn, then transfer the mixture to a baking dish. Sprinkle a generous layer of crushed crackers over the top and bake at 180°C (350°F) for about 30 minutes, or until the casserole is hot, bubbly, and golden brown. Serve warm and enjoy.
Dish 5
Corn and vegetable stir-fry
Corn and vegetable stir-fry is a quick, nutritious dish that highlights the natural sweetness of corn and the crunch of vegetables, like bell peppers and carrots. Start by heating oil in a pan, adding sliced onions and garlic, and then adding fresh vegetables and corn. Stir-fry on high heat, seasoning with soy sauce and sesame oil for flavor. Serve hot, garnished with green onions for freshness.