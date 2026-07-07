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5 corn dishes to enjoy during the monsoon

By Simran Jeet 10:12 am Jul 07, 202610:12 am

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As the monsoon rains arrive, the air becomes cooler, and the mood becomes cozier. It's the perfect time to relish some comforting vegetarian corn dishes that will warm you up from the inside. Corn, with its sweet and savory flavors, makes for a versatile ingredient in many recipes. Here are five delightful corn dishes to make your monsoon season even more enjoyable.