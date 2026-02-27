For your snack time, try these Venezuelan cornmeal treats

Venezuelan cornmeal snacks are a delicious way to explore the country's culinary traditions. These snacks, made from cornmeal, are an essential part of Venezuelan cuisine and are loved for their unique textures and flavors. From savory to sweet, these snacks offer a variety of options that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. Here are five must-try Venezuelan cornmeal snacks that highlight the versatility of this humble ingredient.

#1 Arepas: A Venezuelan staple Arepas are perhaps the most famous Venezuelan cornmeal snack. These round, flat cakes can be grilled, baked, or fried and can be stuffed with a variety of fillings such as cheese, avocado, or beans. They make for a versatile meal option that can be eaten at breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The dough is simply made from pre-cooked cornmeal mixed with water and salt, making them easy to prepare at home.

#2 Cachapas: Sweet corn pancakes Cachapas are sweet corn pancakes made from fresh corn blended into a batter with sugar and salt. They are usually cooked on a griddle until golden brown on both sides. Traditionally served with cheese melted inside or on top, cachapas offer a delightful contrast between sweet and savory flavors. They are perfect for those who prefer something sweeter than traditional arepas.

Advertisement

#3 Hallacas: Festive cornmeal dish Hallacas are festive Venezuelan dishes prepared during special occasions like Christmas. The dish consists of masa dough made from cornmeal mixed with spices and filled with a mixture of vegetables and nuts, wrapped in plantain leaves and steamed. The preparation is labor-intensive but worth it, as hallacas provide an explosion of flavors in every bite.

Advertisement

#4 Polvorosas: Crumbly cornmeal cookies Polvorosas are crumbly cookies made from cornmeal mixed with butter, sugar, and vanilla extract. These cookies melt in your mouth as you savor their delicate texture. They are often served at family gatherings or celebrations, providing a sweet treat for guests to enjoy. Polvorosas can be stored easily, making them a convenient option for anyone looking for something sweet.