5 creative ways to enjoy cranberries all season long
What's the story
Cranberries are a versatile fruit that can be used in a number of dishes, giving a unique tartness and color. These five cranberry dishes are not just delicious, but also easy to make, making them perfect for any occasion. Whether you're looking for a sweet treat or a savory delight, cranberries can be the star ingredient in your kitchen. Here are five cranberry dishes you can enjoy.
Dish 1
Cranberry sauce with orange zest
Cranberry sauce with orange zest is a classic dish that adds a citrusy twist to the traditional recipe.
The combination of tart cranberries and sweet orange zest creates a balanced flavor profile that goes well with savory dishes.
To make this sauce, simmer fresh cranberries with sugar and add the zest of one orange until thickened.
This dish is perfect for holiday meals or as a condiment for sandwiches.
Dish 2
Cranberry almond granola bars
Cranberry almond granola bars are an easy snack option that combines the crunch of almonds with the tartness of cranberries.
These bars are made by mixing oats, almonds, honey, and dried cranberries, and baking them until golden brown.
They make for an excellent on-the-go snack or a healthy dessert option.
You can store them in an airtight container for up to one week.
Dish 3
Spinach salad with cranberry vinaigrette
A spinach salad with cranberry vinaigrette is a refreshing take on traditional salads.
The vinaigrette is made by blending fresh cranberries, olive oil, vinegar, honey, salt, and pepper until smooth.
Toss this dressing over fresh spinach leaves, along with sliced almonds and feta cheese, for added texture and flavor contrast.
This salad makes an excellent starter or side dish at any gathering.
Dish 4
Cranberry oatmeal cookies
Cranberry oatmeal cookies provide a delicious combination of chewy oats and tart cranberries, making for a delightful treat.
These cookies are made by mixing oats, flour, baking soda, butter, brown sugar, vanilla extract, chopped dried cranberries, and nuts (optional), before baking them to perfection.
They make an ideal accompaniment to tea time or a sweet indulgence after meals.
Dish 5
Sweet potato casserole topped with cranberries
Sweet potato casserole topped with cranberries is an innovative twist on a classic dish, adding a pop of color and flavor.
The casserole is made by mixing mashed sweet potatoes with butter, milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar, then topping it with whole or halved fresh or frozen (thawed) cranberries.
This dish is a perfect addition to Thanksgiving spreads or family dinners, offering a delightful balance of sweetness and tartness.