Try these dishes using chickpea flour

Besan, or chickpea flour, is an incredibly versatile ingredient that finds a place in a wide range of cuisines. With its nutty flavor and high protein content, besan can be transformed into a myriad of creative dishes. If you want to explore new recipes or add a creative twist to the traditional ones, besan is the way to go. Here are five innovative dishes.

Dish 1 Besan pancakes with vegetables Besan pancakes are a savory delight that is perfect for breakfast or brunch. To prepare these pancakes, combine besan with water to form a smooth batter and add finely chopped veggies like onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Season with spices like turmeric and cumin for added flavor. Cook on a hot griddle until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes are not only delicious but also nutrient-packed.

Dish 2 Spicy besan fritters Spicy besan fritters make for an excellent snack or appetizer. Prepare the batter by mixing besan with water and spices like chili powder and coriander powder. Add chopped onions, green chilies, and fresh coriander leaves for an extra taste. Drop spoonfuls of the mixture into hot oil and fry until crispy and golden brown. Serve these fritters hot with mint chutney for an irresistible treat.

Dish 3 Besan stuffed bell peppers For a unique twist on stuffed peppers, use besan as the filling base. Combine roasted besan with spices like garam masala and amchur powder and cooked potatoes/paneer cubes for texture. Stuff this mixture into halved bell peppers before baking them in an oven at a moderate temperature until tender yet firm enough to hold their shape when served warm.

Dish 4 Sweet besan ladoo treats Sweet besan ladoos provide indulgence without guilt (thanks to their wholesome ingredients list)! Roast some ghee-soaked chickpea flour over low heat till aromatic, then blend it well using powdered sugar, cardamom seeds, crushed nuts like almonds, cashews, pistachios, rolled together forming small round balls. These can be stored in airtight containers, lasting weeks if needed, making them ideal for festive occasions too!