Turn antique doors into stunning home decor pieces: Here's how

Antique doors can add a unique charm to your home decor, as they are both functional and aesthetic. These doors, usually rich with history and character, can be repurposed in several ways to beautify the interior of any space. From being statement pieces to practical solutions, antique doors have endless possibilities of creativity. Here are five innovative ways to incorporate them into your home decor.

Bedroom accent Transform into a headboard An antique door can also be used to create a beautiful headboard for your bed. This not only adds a touch of vintage, but also makes for an excellent statement piece in the bedroom. By sanding the surface and giving it a fresh coat of paint or varnish, you can customize the door according to your existing decor. This creative idea is economical and eco-friendly.

Living room centerpiece Create a unique coffee table Repurposing an antique door as a coffee table is another brilliant idea. Just add some legs or place it over an old table base and voila, you have a unique piece that catches attention everywhere in the living room. The door's intricate details and weathered appearance give it character, while you have enough space for books, plants, or decorative items.

Decorative feature Design an artistic wall display Antique doors can be mounted on walls as artistic displays or backdrops for other decorative elements like mirrors or artwork. This way, you can flaunt the door's craftsmanship while adding depth and texture to your wall space. It's a great way to fill large wall areas without overpowering them with too many smaller items.

Space divider Use as sliding barn doors Converting antique doors into sliding barn doors is as practical as it is stylish. Not only do they work as functional room dividers, but they also save up on space that would have been occupied by traditional swinging doors. With some appropriate hardware installed, these sliding beauties add rustic elegance while keeping dining areas and kitchens separated.