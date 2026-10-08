Miso paste: A versatile Japanese staple you need to try
What's the story
Miso paste, a staple in Japanese cuisine, is becoming increasingly popular for its unique flavor and versatility. Made from fermented soybeans, miso adds depth to a range of dishes beyond traditional soups. Its rich umami taste can enhance both savory and sweet recipes, making it an exciting ingredient to experiment with in the kitchen. Here are five creative ways to use miso paste in your cooking.
Tip 1
Miso-glazed vegetables
Miso-glazed vegetables are a delicious way to enjoy the natural sweetness of veggies.
Simply mix miso paste with a little honey or maple syrup, and brush it over your favorite vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, or Brussels sprouts.
Roast them in the oven until tender and caramelized.
The result is a savory-sweet side dish that pairs well with grains or salads.
Tip 2
Miso salad dressing
Transform your salads with a tangy miso dressing.
Blend white miso paste with olive oil, lemon juice, and a touch of honey for sweetness.
This dressing adds an unexpected twist to leafy greens and complements ingredients like avocado and nuts.
It's perfect for those looking to elevate their salad game without relying on traditional dressings.
Tip 3
Miso marinated tofu
For tofu lovers, miso marinated tofu is a game changer.
Combine miso paste with soy sauce, ginger, and garlic to create a marinade.
Let the tofu soak up these flavors before grilling or baking it.
The result is a protein-packed dish with rich umami notes that go well in stir-fries or as a standalone meal.
Tip 4
Miso soup alternative
While miso soup is iconic, there are other ways to enjoy this paste's flavor profile.
Try adding miso directly into broths for ramen-style noodles, or use it as part of a base for stews.
Its versatility allows you to experiment beyond traditional soup recipes while still enjoying its distinctive taste.
Tip 5
Sweet miso desserts
Surprisingly, you can also use miso in desserts!
Incorporate small amounts into cookie dough or cake batter for depth of flavor without overpowering sweetness.
Alternatively, mix white miso with yogurt, and drizzle over fresh fruit for an easy yet sophisticated dessert option that highlights both sweet and savory elements harmoniously.