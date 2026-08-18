5 tasty dishes you can make with radish

A spicy mooli stir-fry is a quick and flavorful dish that brings out the natural crunchiness of radish.

Slice the mooli thinly and saute it with garlic, ginger, and green chilies for an added kick.

Toss in soy sauce and sesame oil for an Asian-inspired twist.

This dish goes well with steamed rice or noodles, making it a satisfying meal option for busy weeknights.