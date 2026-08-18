5 tasty dishes you can make with radish
What's the story
Mooli, or radish, is a versatile root vegetable that can be used in a variety of dishes. Its crisp texture and peppery flavor make it a great addition to both savory and sweet recipes. Here, we explore five creative ways to cook with mooli, showcasing its adaptability in different cuisines and meal types. From traditional dishes to innovative twists, these ideas highlight the culinary potential of this humble vegetable.
Dish 1
Spicy mooli stir-fry
A spicy mooli stir-fry is a quick and flavorful dish that brings out the natural crunchiness of radish.
Slice the mooli thinly and saute it with garlic, ginger, and green chilies for an added kick.
Toss in soy sauce and sesame oil for an Asian-inspired twist.
This dish goes well with steamed rice or noodles, making it a satisfying meal option for busy weeknights.
Dish 2
Mooli paratha delight
Mooli paratha is a popular Indian flatbread stuffed with grated radish mixed with spices like cumin and coriander.
The dough is rolled out into flatbreads and cooked on a griddle until golden brown.
These parathas are best served hot with yogurt or pickles, giving a comforting, yet flavorful experience that highlights the unique taste of mooli.
Dish 3
Refreshing mooli salad
For those who prefer lighter fare, a refreshing mooli salad is just the thing.
Grate raw radishes, and mix them with cucumbers, carrots, and fresh herbs like mint or cilantro.
Drizzle lemon juice over the salad for acidity that balances the peppery notes of the radish.
This crisp salad makes an excellent side dish or light lunch option.
Dish 4
Sweet mooli halwa
Transforming mooli into sweet halwa is an unexpected, yet delightful, way to enjoy this vegetable's versatility.
Grate mooli finely and cook it slowly with milk until it thickens into a pudding-like consistency.
Add sugar, cardamom powder, and nuts like almonds or cashews for texture and flavor enhancement.
Sweet mooli halwa offers an interesting contrast between sweetness and subtle spiciness from the radish itself.
Dish 5
Roasted moolis with herbs
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness while mellowing out any sharpness in radishes like moolis.
Cut them into wedges, toss them in olive oil, and season with herbs like rosemary or thyme before roasting in the oven until tender.
The result is a deliciously caramelized side dish that pairs well with roasted vegetables or grains like quinoa, making it a versatile addition to any meal table.