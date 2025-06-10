5 ways to decorate with hanging succulents
What's the story
Hanging succulents can add a touch of greenery and elegance to any home.
These low-maintenance beauties are perfect for those who want to enjoy the beauty of nature without much hassle.
Displaying them creatively can amp up the aesthetic appeal of your living space.
Here are five innovative ways to showcase hanging succulents and make your home feel livelier and more inviting.
Wall display
Vertical wall gardens
Vertical wall gardens are a great way to display those pretty hanging succulents. Using wall-mounted planters or pockets, you can create a living art piece.
One that adds depth and texture to any room. Not only is this method ideal for small spaces, but it also utilizes your vertical space very well.
You get to enjoy a lush green view without taking up floor area.
Macramé style
Macrame plant hangers
Macrame plant hangers give an artistic flair while displaying your hanging succulents.
These woven holders are available in a variety of designs and colors, giving a bohemian touch to your decor.
They are versatile and can be easily hung from ceilings or hooks, making them an ideal choice for different areas like balconies or living rooms.
Terrarium display
Glass terrariums
Glass terrariums provide an elegant way to display hanging succulents.
These see-through containers let you admire the intricate details of the plants while keeping dust and pests at bay.
You can hang the terrariums in windows or corners, turning your home into a floating garden and adding to the natural light.
Upcycled decor
Repurposed household items
Using repurposed household items as planters is an eco-friendly way to display hanging succulents creatively.
With a little creativity and effort, old teapots, jars, or baskets, can be transformed into unique plant holders.
Not only does this approach reduce waste, but it also adds a lot of character and charm to your interior design.
Ladder arrangement
Wooden ladder displays
Wooden ladders also make for an excellent display for hanging succulents, offering multiple levels for arrangement.
You can hang pots from the rungs or place them on steps for a tiered effect that draws attention upward.
This rustic setup works in both indoor and outdoor settings, giving you the flexibility to style it the way you want.