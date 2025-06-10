Love cycling? These countryside routes await
Spain has some beautiful countryside roads, perfect for laid-back cycling tours.
The routes allow cyclists to explore a range of landscapes, from rolling hills to charming villages.
The peaceful surroundings and well-kept paths make Spain the ideal place for those looking for a calming cycling experience.
Be it a pro or an amateur, the Spanish countryside has something in store for everyone who wants to enjoy nature on two wheels.
Olive groves
Exploring Andalusia's olive groves
Andalusia is famous for its expansive olive groves, which act as a perfect backdrop for cycling aficionados.
The roads of the region go on for miles with rows of olive trees on either side, giving cyclists an opportunity to soak in the local farming scene.
The easy terrain and pleasant weather make it ideal for riders of all ages.
Cyclists can also stop at cute villages en route, soaking in local culture and food.
Coastal routes
Catalonia's coastal routes
Catalonia is home to stunning coastal routes that offer breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea.
These roads are perfect for cyclists who enjoy riding next to beaches and cliffs while being caressed by the refreshing sea breeze.
Costa Brava is especially famous, with its combination of challenging climbs and relaxing flat stretches.
Cyclists can explore quaint fishing villages and relish fresh produce at local markets along the way.
Vineyards Pathways
La Rioja's vineyards pathways
La Rioja is known for its vineyards, which makes it a prime pick for anyone who loves cycling through picturesque landscapes.
The region is littered with pathways winding through lush vineyards and rolling hillsides.
Cyclists can halt at several points along their journey to understand local production and taste some regional specialties.
This place offers both visual delight and cultural experience, making it a cyclist's favorite.
Mountain trails
Asturias' mountain trails
Asturias has more difficult trails as its mountains attract adventure-loving cyclists to experience an adrenaline-pumping ride.
The Picos de Europa National Park has rough trails with soaring peaks and bottomless valleys.
Although these paths demand more effort with steep climbs, they pay off with fantastic views of pristine nature.
Cyclists must be equipped with proper gear while taking these grueling trails.