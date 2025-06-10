What's the story

Sweet potatoes are a versatile, nutritious ingredient that can be added to any family meal.

They are loaded with vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants, providing a host of health benefits.

Whether you like them roasted, mashed, or baked into a dish, sweet potatoes can bring warmth and flavor to your meals.

Here are five recipes that use sweet potatoes in delicious ways to create hearty dishes for your family.