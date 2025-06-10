5 nutritious sweet potato recipes
Sweet potatoes are a versatile, nutritious ingredient that can be added to any family meal.
They are loaded with vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants, providing a host of health benefits.
Whether you like them roasted, mashed, or baked into a dish, sweet potatoes can bring warmth and flavor to your meals.
Here are five recipes that use sweet potatoes in delicious ways to create hearty dishes for your family.
Hearty chili
Sweet potato and black bean chili
This chili combines the sweetness of sweet potatoes with the earthiness of black beans for a satisfying meal.
Start by sauteing onions and garlic before adding diced sweet potatoes and canned tomatoes.
Stir in black beans along with cumin, chili powder, and paprika for seasoning. Let it simmer until the sweet potatoes are tender.
Perfect for chilly evenings when you need something warm!
Comforting soup
Creamy sweet potato soup
For a creamy soup option, blend cooked sweet potatoes with vegetable broth until smooth.
Add coconut milk for creaminess without the dairy. Season with ginger and nutmeg to enhance the flavors.
This soup is not only comforting, but easy to prepare ahead of time for busy weeknights.
Crispy fries
Baked sweet potato fries
Baked sweet potato fries are a healthy alternative to regular fries, but they still retain that crispy texture, which is just irresistible.
First, cut the sweet potatoes into thin strips.
Next, toss them with olive oil, a pinch of salt, pepper, and a dash of paprika.
Spread them out on a baking sheet and roast at high heat.
Bake until the edges turn golden brown, giving you a perfect crunch in every bite.
Savory casserole
Sweet potato casserole
A savory casserole with mashed sweet potatoes draped with crunchy pecans provides texture contrast as well as flavor depth in one dish itself.
Combine boiled mashed sweets with butter plus cinnamon and spread evenly on a baking pan.
Top with chopped nuts before baking in an oven until a golden-brown crust forms over the top layer completely.
Filling meal
Stuffed sweet potatoes
Stuffed sweet potatoes make for an all-in-one meal that is filling and nutritious at the same time.
Bake whole sweets until fork-tender, then slice open lengthwise, creating a pocket-like space inside each half.
Fill these pockets with a mixture of cooked quinoa mixed alongside spinach leaves and feta cheese crumbles, seasoned lightly with salt and pepper as per taste.
The result? Perfection every time!