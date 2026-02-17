Don't toss onion skins; do this instead

Often discarded as waste, onion skins can be surprisingly useful in the garden. These thin layers, which are usually thrown away, are rich in nutrients and have properties that can benefit plants. From natural fertilizers to pest repellents, onion skins offer a range of applications that can help you grow a healthier garden without spending much. Here are five creative ways to use onion skins in your garden.

Tip 1 Natural fertilizer for plants Onion skins are rich in potassium and phosphorus, two essential nutrients for plant growth. Soaking onion skins in water for a few days creates a nutrient-rich liquid fertilizer. This homemade fertilizer can be used to water plants, giving them an extra boost of nutrition. The best part? It's an eco-friendly alternative to store-bought fertilizers.

Tip 2 Pest repellent spray The sulfur compounds present in onion skins can help keep pests at bay. To make a natural pest repellent spray, boil onion skins in water and let it cool before straining the liquid into a spray bottle. This solution can be sprayed on plants to keep aphids and other common garden pests away, without harming beneficial insects.

Tip 3 Compost enhancer Adding onion skins to your compost pile can speed up decomposition due to their high carbon content. They help balance the nitrogen-rich materials like kitchen scraps and grass clippings. However, be careful not to add too many at once as they can make the compost too acidic if overused.

Tip 4 Mulch alternative Using dried onion skins as mulch helps retain soil moisture and suppress weed growth around plants. Spread them around the base of plants like you would with traditional mulch materials such as straw or wood chips. This method not only recycles waste but also enriches the soil as it breaks down over time.