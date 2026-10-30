Try these sabja seed recipes today
What's the story
Sabja seeds, also known as basil seeds, are tiny black seeds that have been a part of traditional cuisines for centuries. These seeds are known for their health benefits and unique texture when soaked in water. They can be added to several dishes to amp up their nutritional value and taste. Here are five traditional sabja seed recipes that are easy to make and delicious.
Dish 1
Sabja seed lemonade refreshment
Sabja seed lemonade is a refreshing drink perfect for hot days.
Soak one tablespoon of sabja seeds in water for about 10 minutes until they swell up.
Mix the soaked seeds with freshly squeezed lemon juice, sugar or honey, and cold water.
Stir well, and serve chilled over ice cubes for a cooling effect.
This drink not only quenches thirst but also provides essential nutrients.
Dish 2
Chia-like sabja seed pudding
Sabja seed pudding is an easy dessert that mimics chia pudding but with a unique twist.
Soak two tablespoons of sabja seeds in 1 cup of milk or plant-based milk until they swell (around 15 minutes).
Add sweeteners like honey or maple syrup, and flavorings like vanilla extract or cardamom powder.
Refrigerate for a couple of hours before serving it as a creamy dessert.
Dish 3
Nutritious sabja seed smoothie
A sabja seed smoothie makes for a nutritious breakfast option, loaded with fiber and antioxidants.
Blend one banana, 1/2 cup of yogurt, one tablespoon of soaked sabja seeds, and some spinach leaves together until smooth.
Add water or almond milk if required to reach the desired consistency.
This smoothie keeps you full longer while providing essential vitamins.
Dish 4
Traditional falooda with sabja seeds
Falooda is a popular dessert that mixes vermicelli noodles, rose syrup, and basil seeds to create a unique texture and flavor.
Soak the sabja seeds in water for ten minutes. Cook vermicelli noodles as per package instructions.
In a glass, layer the noodles, rose syrup, and soaked sabja seeds. Top with chilled milk and ice cream for a refreshing treat.
Dish 5
Creamy sabja seed coconut kheer
Sabja seed coconut kheer is a delicious dessert that combines the goodness of basil seeds with the rich taste of coconut milk.
Soak one tablespoon of sabja seeds in water for about 10 minutes. Heat one cup of coconut milk with sugar and a pinch of cardamom powder.
Add the soaked seeds and simmer for a few minutes. Let it cool, garnish with chopped nuts, and serve chilled.