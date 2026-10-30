Try these sabja seed recipes today

Sabja seed lemonade is a refreshing drink perfect for hot days.

Soak one tablespoon of sabja seeds in water for about 10 minutes until they swell up.

Mix the soaked seeds with freshly squeezed lemon juice, sugar or honey, and cold water.

Stir well, and serve chilled over ice cubes for a cooling effect.

This drink not only quenches thirst but also provides essential nutrients.