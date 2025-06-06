What's the story

Sorghum, a versatile and nutritious grain, makes for an excellent staple in most African cuisines.

Adaptable to different climates, sorghum is a great way to expand your culinary horizons.

Here are five innovative ways to include sorghum in traditional African dishes and give them a delicious, healthy twist.

From savory porridges to delightful desserts, sorghum's unique texture and taste can liven up everyday meals!