Tasty and healthy: Must-try zucchini dishes 

Zucchini is a versatile, nutritious vegetable that can be turned into a number of delightful dishes to brighten up any vegetarian table. Its mild flavor and tender texture make it the perfect candidate for the most creative of culinary experiments. Whether you want to add more vegetables to your diet or are just looking to try something new, these zucchini recipes are delicious, satisfying and easy to make!

Spiral delight Zucchini noodles with pesto Zucchini noodles, commonly referred to as zoodles, make for a healthy replacement for regular pasta. For the dish, spiralize fresh zucchini into noodle shapes and toss them with homemade/store-bought pesto sauce. The bright green color of the pesto goes perfectly with the zucchini. The dish is low calorie and packed with vitamins and minerals. Serve it cold as a refreshing salad or warm it slightly for a comforting meal.

Flavorful vessels Stuffed zucchini boats Stuffed zucchini boats are a wonderful way to relish this veggie along with other ingredients like quinoa, tomatoes, and cheese. Cut zucchinis lengthwise and scoop the center out to make room for the filling. Mix cooked quinoa with diced tomatoes, herbs, spices, and cheese and stuff the mixture into the hollowed zucchinis. Bake until tender for a hearty dish that's nutritious and a feast for the eyes!

Crispy bites Zucchini fritters with herbs Zucchini fritters give you the crispiness of the fritters and freshness of herbs like dill or parsley. Grate zucchini finely and combine with flour, a substitute for eggs, chopped herbs, salt, and pepper to make a batter-like consistency. Fry spoonfuls of this in oil till golden brown on both sides. These fritters make amazing appetizers or sides when served hot with yogurt-based dips.

Comforting bowl Creamy zucchini soup A creamy zucchini soup keeps you warm on cooler days but is light enough for summer evenings as well. Saute onions with sliced zucchinis until soft. Blend them with vegetable broth until smooth. Add cream (or coconut milk) if you want, for added richness without overpowering flavors in the soup itself. Season well before serving hot, garnished with freshly chopped chives on each bowlful enjoyed thoroughly by all who partake therein.