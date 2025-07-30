Lentils made easy: 5 must-try recipes

Lentils make a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used to whip up a range of vegetarian meals. Loaded with protein, fiber, and other nutrients, lentils make an excellent choice for anyone trying to maintain a balanced diet. Here are five innovative lentil recipes that will give you delicious, healthy meal options. From soups to salads, these recipes prove how adaptable lentils can be.

Flavorful soup Spicy lentil soup Perfect for cooler days, spicy lentil soup is a warming dish. Mixing red lentils with spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric, this soup has a rich flavor profile. Tossing in vegetables like carrots and tomatoes makes it even healthier and adds texture to it. Not only is this recipe a breeze to prepare, it also guarantees you get your daily dose of vitamins and minerals in one bowl.

Refreshing salad Lentil salad with fresh vegetables A lentil salad with fresh vegetables is perfect for a light, yet filling meal. Using green or brown lentils as the base, toss in chopped cucumbers, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, and red onions for crunchiness. A simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper ties the flavors together beautifully. This salad can be served cold or at room temperature.

Savory patties Lentil patties with herbs Lentil patties make a great replacement for burgers or fritters. Cooked green or brown lentils are mashed with breadcrumbs and herbs such as parsley or cilantro to make patties that can be pan-fried till they're golden brown on both sides. They make an excellent addition to sandwiches or can be munched on its own as a snack.

Rich Curry Creamy coconut lentil curry Creamy coconut lentil curry marries the earthiness of lentils with the richness of coconut milk for an indulgent-yet-healthy dish. Red/yellow lentils work best in this recipe since they cook quickly. They are simmered with spices like ginger-garlic paste and garam masala powder, which adds depth without overpowering other ingredients' natural flavors.