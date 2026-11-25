5 crunchy toppings to make your poha more delicious
What's the story
Poha, a popular breakfast dish in many parts of India, is known for its simplicity and versatility. While the traditional version is loved for its lightness and ease of preparation, adding a crunchy twist can make it even more delightful. Here are five variations of poha that add a delightful crunch to this beloved dish, making it an exciting option for breakfast or snacks.
#1
Poha with roasted peanuts
Adding roasted peanuts to poha gives it a crunchy texture and nutty flavor.
The peanuts are usually added after frying them lightly with mustard seeds and curry leaves.
This variation not only adds crunch but also increases the protein content of the dish.
It is an easy way to make your poha more filling and nutritious without altering its basic preparation much.
#2
Poha topped with sev
Sev, a crispy snack made from gram flour, can be sprinkled over poha to add an extra layer of crunch.
This variation is especially popular in street food versions of poha, where the sev is generously layered on top before serving.
The combination of sev with poha creates a delightful contrast between the soft rice flakes and the crispy sev, making each bite enjoyable.
#3
Poha with fried onions
Fried onions bring an irresistible crunch and rich flavor to poha.
They are usually added as a topping or mixed into the dish during preparation.
The caramelized onions give a sweet-savory balance that goes well with the other ingredients in poha.
This variation is ideal for those who love onion flavors in their meals.
#4
Poha mixed with chana dal
Adding chana dal (split chickpeas) to poha not only adds protein but also a crunchy element to the dish.
The dal is usually roasted before mixing it with the poha, which adds texture and enhances its flavor profile.
This variation makes poha more nutritious while keeping its traditional essence intact.
#5
Poha garnished with cashews
Cashews lend a rich, buttery flavor and a satisfying crunch when added to poha.
They are generally roasted lightly before mixing them in, or sprinkling them on top of the dish just before serving time, so that they stay crisp until eaten.
This variation elevates the taste experience by adding another dimension through nuts's natural oils.