Radishes add a peppery bite that can elevate the flavor of any salad

Make your salads crunchier with these 5 foods

By Vinita Jain 11:42 am Jul 06, 202611:42 am

What's the story

Salads are a great way to add variety and nutrition to vegetarian meals. They are quick to prepare and can be customized to suit different tastes. By adding crunchy elements, you can make your salads more interesting and nutritious. Here are five crunchy ingredients that can take your vegetarian salads up a notch, making them tastier and healthier.