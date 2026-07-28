Cooking with essential oils: What to know
What's the story
Culinary essential oils are potent, aromatic extracts from plants that can elevate your cooking game. These oils are used for flavoring, preserving, and even health benefits. They are different from regular cooking oils, as they contain concentrated plant compounds. Knowing how to use them can take your dishes to the next level. Here are five culinary essential oils you should consider adding to your kitchen arsenal.
Tip 1
Lemon essential oil for zest
Lemon essential oil is a versatile ingredient that adds a refreshing citrusy note to both sweet and savory dishes.
A few drops can enhance the flavor of salads, desserts, and marinades. It also works well in beverages like teas or sparkling water.
The oil's high acidity mimics fresh lemon juice, but without the added sugar or calories.
Tip 2
Lavender essential oil for floral notes
Lavender essential oil lends a unique floral flavor that goes well with desserts, such as cakes and cookies. It also pairs well with savory dishes, like roasted vegetables or grains.
When using lavender oil, go for moderation, as its strong aroma can easily overpower other ingredients.
This oil also offers calming properties that may aid digestion.
Tip 3
Peppermint essential oil for coolness
Peppermint essential oil gives a cool, minty flavor that goes well with chocolate-based desserts or fruit salads.
It can also be used in drinks such as smoothies or iced teas for an invigorating twist.
The menthol content in peppermint oil may help in digestion and relieve headaches when consumed in moderation.
Tip 4
Basil essential oil for herbaceous flavor
Basil essential oil brings an intense herbaceous flavor that goes well with Italian dishes like pasta sauces or *pesto*.
Its strong aroma is perfect for enhancing soups or stews as well.
Basil oil has anti-inflammatory properties and can be used as a natural preservative in homemade sauces.
Tip 5
Orange essential oil for sweetness
Orange essential oil adds natural sweetness without sugar, making it perfect for desserts like pies or muffins.
It goes well with savory dishes, such as stir-fries or rice dishes, too.
This citrusy aroma is known to uplift mood while adding depth to recipes requiring sweetness without additional calories.