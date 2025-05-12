Split peas, reimagined: 5 creative recipes to try
What's the story
African split peas are one of the most versatile ingredients, enriching any dish with its flavor and nutrition.
A staple in African cuisines, they're packed with protein and fiber, making them perfect for a balanced diet.
Here, we present five ways to use them in your meals, from traditional recipes to innovative creations, showcasing their culinary potential.
Classic dish
Traditional split pea soup
Traditional split pea soup is a comforting dish relished around the world. In Africa, it is commonly made with local spices and veggies to make it even tastier.
The soup is generally thickened by cooking the peas until they break down, giving it a creamy texture without any dairy.
This wholesome meal is ideal for cold days and offers nutrients like iron and potassium.
Flavorful twist
Spicy split pea stew
Spicy split pea stew gives a delicious twist to the traditional soup by adding bold spices such as cumin, coriander, and chili powder.
This dish is a favorite in areas where people love spicy food, and it's sure to warm you up and spice up your meal.
You can serve the stew over rice or with flatbread for a wholesome meal that fills your stomach and stomach.
Crispy delight
Split pea fritters
Split pea fritters make a delightful snack or appetizer.
Blend cooked peas with herbs like cilantro or parsley, before frying them till crispy.
The fritters are often served with tangy sauces or chutneys which complement their savory taste.
They make an excellent addition to any party platter or as an afternoon snack when you crave something crunchy yet nutritious.
Smooth spread
Creamy split pea dip
A creamy split pea dip gives this legume a whole new purpose by turning it into a smooth spread ideal for dipping vegetables or spreading on some bread.
Puree cooked peas with garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, and tahini paste if you like, and you have an easy-to-make dip packed full of flavor, while being healthy at the same time.
Breakfast treat
Savory split pea pancakes
Savory split pea pancakes are a novel way to enjoy these legumes during breakfast.
Simply blend mashed, cooked peas into pancake batter, along with spices like turmeric or paprika, and you get fluffy pancakes infused with the earthy flavor of peas.
These are ideal when paired with fresh salad greens, lightly drizzled in vinaigrette dressing - giving nutrition and satisfaction first thing in the morning.