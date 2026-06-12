The Maasai jumping dance is a traditional practice of the Maasai people of Kenya and Tanzania

African dances that help you stay active and relaxed

By Vinita Jain 11:41 am Jun 12, 202611:41 am

What's the story

African dance routines provide a unique way to boost self-care and wellness. These vibrant, energetic movements are not just a means of cultural expression but also a way to promote physical and mental health. By embracing these dances, one can experience improved flexibility, strength, and mood. Here are five African dance routines that can be easily incorporated into your self-care regimen.