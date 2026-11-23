5 days in Haryana: Explore murals, lakes and hills
What's the story
Haryana, a state in northern India, is not just about its rich cultural heritage but also about its vibrant urban art and serene nature. This five-day itinerary will take you through the colorful murals of urban centers to the tranquil lakes and birding hotspots. You will explore Haryana's artistic side and natural beauty, giving you a unique perspective on this diverse state.
Day 1
Exploring urban murals in Gurgaon
Start your journey in Gurgaon, where urban art is on display through colorful murals across the city.
Take a walking tour of popular areas like Sector 29 and Cyber Hub to witness these artistic expressions.
The murals often depict social themes or celebrate local culture, making them a visual treat for visitors.
Interact with local artists if possible to get insights into their creative process.
Day 2
Birdwatching at Sultanpur National Park
Head to Sultanpur National Park, a birdwatcher's paradise located just outside Delhi.
The park is home to over 250 species of birds, both resident and migratory.
Early morning visits are ideal for spotting various species such as Siberian cranes and painted storks.
Carry binoculars for an enhanced experience and enjoy the peaceful surroundings of this natural habitat.
Day 3
Lakeside retreat at Badkhal Lake
Next, visit Badkhal Lake near Faridabad for a relaxing day by the water.
The lake is surrounded by Aravalli hills, providing picturesque views perfect for photography enthusiasts.
You can indulge in boating activities or simply relax by the shore while enjoying a picnic lunch with family or friends.
Day 4
Art galleries in Panchkula
Panchkula is home to several art galleries that showcase contemporary Indian art.
Spend your day visiting these galleries to appreciate works by emerging artists from across India.
Engage with gallery curators who can provide context about each piece on display, enhancing your understanding of modern Indian artistry.
Day 5
Nature trails at Morni Hills
Conclude your itinerary with a trek through Morni Hills near Chandigarh.
This region offers scenic trails that wind through lush forests dotted with diverse flora and fauna species unique to this area.
Trekking here provides an opportunity not only to connect with nature but also to witness breathtaking views from various vantage points along the trail routes.