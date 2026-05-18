5 delicious Korean snacks made with acorns

Acorns, a staple in Korean cuisine, are transformed into delicious snacks that are both nutritious and unique. These snacks highlight the versatility of acorns, offering a taste of traditional Korean flavors. From savory to sweet, these acorn-based treats give an insight into the culinary ingenuity of Korea. Here are five must-try acorn snacks that showcase this fascinating ingredient.

Dish 1 Acorn jelly delight Acorn jelly, or dotori muk, is a popular dish in Korea. Prepared from acorn starch, it is served cold with a variety of dipping sauces. The jelly has a subtle nutty flavor and a chewy texture, making it an interesting addition to any meal. Usually garnished with sesame seeds or chopped vegetables, this dish is both refreshing and filling.

Dish 2 Savory acorn pancakes Acorn pancakes, or dotori jeon, are another traditional Korean snack. Made by mixing acorn flour with vegetables like zucchini or green onions, these pancakes are pan-fried until crispy. They are usually served as an appetizer or side dish, and they can be enjoyed with soy sauce for dipping. The earthy taste of acorns pairs well with the freshness of the vegetables.

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Dish 3 Sweet acorn cookies Sweet acorn cookies are an interesting twist on traditional Korean sweets. They are prepared using acorn flour mixed with sugar and butter, resulting in a cookie that is both crunchy and slightly sweet. These cookies can be enjoyed as an afternoon snack or dessert, and offer a unique flavor profile that differs from regular cookie varieties.

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Dish 4 Nutty acorn porridge Acorn porridge, or dotori juk, is a comforting dish usually eaten during colder months. Prepared by simmering ground acorns with water until thickened, this porridge has a creamy texture similar to oatmeal but with distinct nutty notes from the acorns themselves. It can be sweetened with honey or sugar, according to preference.