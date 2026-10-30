5 delicious African dishes with cilantro
What's the story
Cilantro, or coriander leaves, is a staple in many African cuisines, adding a fresh and zesty flavor to dishes. From West Africa to East Africa, cilantro is used in a variety of ways to enhance the taste of traditional recipes. Here are five African dishes that highlight the versatility and importance of cilantro in regional cooking.
Dish 1
Moroccan chermoula sauce
Chermoula is a Moroccan marinade and sauce made with cilantro, garlic, lemon juice, cumin, and olive oil.
It is used to flavor vegetables before cooking. The combination of ingredients gives a tangy and aromatic profile that elevates the dish's taste.
Chermoula can be used as a marinade or served as a condiment on the side.
Dish 2
Ethiopian lentil stew (misir wot)
Misir wot is a spicy Ethiopian lentil stew cooked with berbere spice mix and other ingredients like onions, garlic, and tomatoes.
Cilantro is usually added towards the end to give a fresh note that balances the heat from the spices.
This stew is usually served with injera, a traditional Ethiopian flatbread.
Dish 3
Nigerian Jollof rice
Jollof rice is a popular West African dish, especially in Nigeria.
It is made by cooking rice in a tomato-based sauce with onions, bell peppers, and spices.
Cilantro is often sprinkled on top before serving to add color and flavor contrast to the rich tomato base.
It can be paired with plantains or salads for a complete meal.
Dish 4
South African chakalaka
Chakalaka is a spicy vegetable relish from South Africa, usually served with braai or as part of other meals.
It is made with cabbage, carrots, green beans, and tomatoes, among other ingredients.
Cilantro adds an extra layer of depth with its citrusy notes, balancing out the heat from chili peppers used in this dish.
Dish 5
Tanzanian ugali with sukuma wiki
Ugali, a staple food throughout East Africa, is made from maize flour mixed with water into a thick, dough-like consistency.
It is eaten alongside sukuma wiki, a sauteed collard greens dish. This dish is flavored with onions, tomatoes, and, of course, fresh chopped cilantro, which adds a vibrant touch to the meal.