Like chakli? You must try these variations

Chakli, the crispy and savory snack, is a staple in many Indian households. While the traditional spiral-shaped chakli is a favorite, several regional variations have emerged over the years. Each of these variations brings unique flavors and textures to the table, showcasing India's diverse culinary landscape. Here are five delicious chakli variations that highlight the rich tapestry of Indian snacks.

#1 Spicy rice flour chakli Spicy rice flour chakli is a popular variation from Maharashtra. This version uses rice flour as its base, giving it a light texture. Spices like red chili powder and ajwain are added to give it a spicy kick. This chakli is usually made during festivals and special occasions, loved for its crunchiness and flavor.

#2 Mixed lentil chakli Mixed lentil chakli is a nutritious twist on the classic snack. Made from a combination of lentils like moong, urad, and chana dal, this variation is rich in protein and fiber. The lentils are ground into flour and mixed with spices like cumin and sesame seeds before shaping them into spirals. This version offers a unique taste while retaining the essence of traditional chakli.

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#3 Besan chakli delight Besan chakli delight is another beloved variation made with gram flour (besan) as the primary ingredient. This version is characterized by its earthy flavor and golden color. Turmeric, asafoetida, and carom seeds are some of the spices used to enhance its taste. Besan chaklis are often prepared during Diwali celebrations and cherished for their rich taste.

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#4 Potato-based crispy treat Potato-based crispy treat is an innovative take on traditional chaklis by incorporating mashed potatoes into the dough mixture. The addition of potatoes makes these chaklis softer, yet equally crispy when fried properly at the right temperature. Spices like coriander powder and black pepper add depth to this delightful snack option.