Chocolate date truffles are a decadent treat that requires just three ingredients

Date lovers, try these dessert recipes today

By Vinita Jain 07:38 am Jul 28, 202607:38 am

What's the story

Dates are a versatile fruit, sweet and nutritious, and can be used to make a range of desserts. Loaded with natural sugars, fiber, and essential nutrients, dates make a healthy alternative to refined sugars in sweet treats. Here are five delightful dessert recipes that highlight the unique flavor of dates, giving you a taste of their natural sweetness in different forms.