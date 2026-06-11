Stir-fried baby corn is an easy yet tasty dish to prepare

Make mealtime better with these baby corn dishes

By Vinita Jain 02:26 pm Jun 11, 202602:26 pm

What's the story

Baby corn is a versatile ingredient that can elevate the taste of any dish. Its sweet and crunchy texture makes it a perfect addition to various recipes. Whether you are looking for a quick snack or a full meal, baby corn can be the star of the show. Here are five delightful dishes that highlight the unique qualities of baby corn, offering something for everyone.