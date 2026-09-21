Manju: A Japanese sweet with a soft filling
What's the story
Japanese sweet potato manju is a delicious treat that showcases the unique flavors of the region. These small, round pastries are filled with sweet potato paste and encased in a soft dough. They are popular for their subtle sweetness and comforting texture. Here are five delightful flavors of Japanese sweet potato manju that you must try, each offering a unique twist on this traditional snack.
#1
Classic sweet potato flavor
The classic sweet potato flavor is the most popular variant of manju. It features the natural sweetness of Japanese sweet potatoes, giving you a simple, yet satisfying taste.
The filling is smooth and creamy, making it a perfect match for the soft outer dough.
This flavor is ideal for those who love the authentic taste of sweet potatoes without any additional flavors.
#2
Matcha-infused manju
For matcha lovers, matcha-infused manju is a delightful option.
The earthy flavor of matcha adds an interesting contrast to the sweetness of the sweet potato filling.
The green tea powder is mixed into the dough or filling, giving it a subtle bitterness that complements the overall sweetness.
This variant is perfect for anyone who loves the combination of sweet and slightly bitter flavors.
#3
Chestnut-flavored manju
Chestnut-flavored manju brings in another layer of richness to the traditional recipe.
The chestnut puree is mixed with sweet potato filling, giving it a nutty aroma and taste.
This variant is especially popular during autumn, when chestnuts are in season.
The combination of chestnut and sweet potato makes for a warm, comforting treat that goes well with tea or coffee.
#4
Black sesame manju delight
Black sesame manju adds an interesting nutty flavor profile to the mix.
Black sesame seeds are ground into a paste and mixed with sweet potato filling, or used as an outer layer on the dough itself.
This variant gives you both texture and taste, with its crunchy seeds contrasting with soft pastry layers.
#5
Yuzu citrus twist
Yuzu citrus twist brings refreshing citrus notes into classic manjus recipe book by adding yuzu zest or juice into either part—dough or filling—creating an invigorating contrast between tangy citrus notes and naturally sweetened potatoes inside each bite-sized piece.
Perfect choice if you're looking for something light yet flavorful at once!