5 delicious idli variants you must try

Idli, a popular South Indian breakfast dish, is famous for its soft texture and mild flavor. Traditionally, idlis are made from fermented rice and lentil batter, but different regions have come up with their own versions. These variants give a unique twist to the classic idli, making it more interesting for food lovers. Here are five delicious idli variants that showcase the diversity of South Indian cuisine.

#1 Rawa idli: A semolina delight Rawa idli is prepared with semolina (rava) instead of rice batter. This variant is quicker to prepare as it doesn't require fermentation. The semolina is mixed with yogurt and spices before steaming. Rawa idlis are lighter and have a slightly grainy texture compared to the traditional ones. They are usually served with coconut chutney or sambar, making them an ideal choice for those looking for a quick yet tasty breakfast option.

#2 Kanchipuram idli: Spiced steamed cakes Kanchipuram idli originates from Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu and is noted for its unique spicing. The batter is seasoned with cumin seeds, black pepper, and ginger paste before steaming it into small cakes. These idlis have a distinct aroma and flavor profile that sets them apart from regular ones. They are often served during festivals or special occasions, adding an extra layer of flavor to any meal.

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#3 Podi idli: Flavorful powder coating Podi idli takes the traditional steamed cake and adds a spicy twist by coating it with podi powder—a mixture of roasted lentils, spices, and dried red chilies ground into a fine powder. The coated idlis are then lightly tossed in oil or ghee before serving. This variant gives an explosion of flavors with every bite, making it a favorite among spice lovers.

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#4 Kal dosa: Thin rice pancakes Kal dosa is a hybrid between dosa and idli, as it is prepared with thick batter but cooked like dosa on a hot griddle instead of being steamed like regular idlis. The result is thin, crispy pancakes that are soft from within, giving the best of both worlds. Kal dosas go well with various chutneys and sambar, making them a versatile addition to any breakfast table.