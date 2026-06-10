Bored with plain idlis? Try these 5 variations
What's the story
Idli, a staple breakfast dish in many South Indian homes, is loved for its simplicity and health benefits. This fermented rice and lentil cake is not just easy to make but also versatile. While traditional idlis are great, several creative variations can add a twist to your morning routine. Here are five different idli variations that can make your busy mornings more exciting.
#1
Rawa idli: A quick alternative
Rawa idli is a quick alternative to the traditional fermented idli. Prepared with semolina (rawa) instead of rice, this variation requires less preparation time. Just mix semolina with yogurt, baking soda, and water to form a batter. Pour into molds, and steam until cooked through. Rawa idlis are light on the stomach and can be paired with coconut chutney or sambar for added flavor.
#2
Vegetable idli: A nutritious twist
Vegetable idlis add nutrition by incorporating grated vegetables, like carrots, peas, or spinach, into the batter. This variation not only enhances the flavor but also boosts the fiber content of your meal. The colorful appearance of vegetable idlis makes them visually appealing too. They can be served with any chutney or pickle of your choice for an extra zest.
#3
Cheese idlis: A savory indulgence
For cheese lovers, cheese idlis provide a savory twist on the classic dish. Simply mix grated cheese into the batter before steaming. The cheese melts during cooking, giving you a creamy texture inside each bite. Cheese idlis go well with tomato chutney or green chutney for an added taste dimension.
#4
Oats idli: A healthy option
Oats idlis are an ideal option for health enthusiasts looking for fiber-rich breakfasts. Simply grind oats into a fine powder and mix with yogurt, baking soda, salt, and water to prepare the batter. Steam as usual till done. Oats idlis have a slightly different texture than regular ones, but are equally delicious when served with your favorite accompaniments like coriander chutney or tomato sauce.
#5
Quinoa idli: A protein boost
Quinoa idlis provide a protein boost, thanks to the high protein content of quinoa. Soak quinoa overnight, then blend it into a smooth paste with soaked urad dal (black gram lentils). Mix well before pouring into molds, and steam until done. Quinoa idlis are gluten-free, making them suitable for those with dietary restrictions, and they can be served with any chutney or curry of choice.