Rawa idli is a quick alternative to the traditional fermented idli

Bored with plain idlis? Try these 5 variations

By Vinita Jain 11:19 am Jun 10, 202611:19 am

What's the story

Idli, a staple breakfast dish in many South Indian homes, is loved for its simplicity and health benefits. This fermented rice and lentil cake is not just easy to make but also versatile. While traditional idlis are great, several creative variations can add a twist to your morning routine. Here are five different idli variations that can make your busy mornings more exciting.