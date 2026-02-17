Satisfy your sweet tooth with these jaggery-sesame desserts

Jaggery-sesame ladoos are a simple yet delicious treat that can be prepared in a matter of minutes. These sweet balls combine the rich taste of jaggery with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds. They make for an excellent snack or dessert option and are also packed with nutrients. Here are five easy recipes to make these delightful ladoos at home.

Traditional mix Classic jaggery-sesame ladoo The classic jaggery-sesame ladoo is prepared by melting jaggery and mixing it with roasted sesame seeds. The mixture is then shaped into small balls once it cools down a bit. This recipe is super easy and requires only two main ingredients, making it an ideal choice for beginners.

Coconut Twist Coconut-infused jaggery-sesame ladoo For a coconut twist, add grated coconut to the classic recipe. The natural sweetness of coconut complements the jaggery perfectly. To prepare, roast the sesame seeds and coconut together before mixing them with melted jaggery. This version adds an extra layer of flavor and texture.

Advertisement

Peanut boost Peanut-enhanced jaggery-sesame ladoo Adding peanuts to your jaggery-sesame ladoo gives it a crunchy texture and a nutty flavor. Roast peanuts separately before mixing them with roasted sesame seeds. Combine these with melted jaggery to form the ladoos. This variation not only enhances the taste but also adds protein, making it a more nutritious snack option.

Advertisement

Spicy addition Spiced jaggery-sesame ladoo For those who love spices, adding cardamom powder to your jaggery-sesame ladoo mix can take the flavor profile up a notch. Just add a pinch of cardamom powder to the melted jaggery before mixing it with roasted sesame seeds. This subtle hint of spice gives a warm aroma and flavor without overpowering the sweetness of the jaggery.