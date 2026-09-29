Give your meals a nutritious twist with kale

Blending kale into smoothies is a simple way to relish its benefits without compromising on taste.

Pairing it with fruits like bananas or berries can mask the bitterness of the greens while adding natural sweetness.

A simple recipe would include one cup of chopped kale, one banana, half a cup of berries, and one cup of almond milk.

Blend until smooth for a refreshing drink packed with vitamins and antioxidants.