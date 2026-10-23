5 tasty ways to add caraway seeds to your meals

Caraway seed bread is a classic favorite that marries the earthy flavor of caraway with soft, warm bread.

To make this, mix flour, yeast, salt, and warm water to form a dough. Add one tablespoon of caraway seeds and knead well.

Let it rise until doubled in size, then bake at 180 degrees Celsius for about 30 minutes.

The result is a fragrant loaf perfect for sandwiches or simply enjoying with butter.