5 tasty ways to add caraway seeds to your meals
What's the story
Spiced caraway seeds have been a staple in kitchens across the globe for centuries. Their distinct flavor profile, which is a mix of nutty and peppery notes, makes them an excellent addition to a range of dishes. Be it enhancing the taste of bread or adding a twist to your vegetables, caraway seeds can do it all. Here are five creative recipes that highlight the versatility of these seeds.
Bread recipe
Caraway seed bread delight
Caraway seed bread is a classic favorite that marries the earthy flavor of caraway with soft, warm bread.
To make this, mix flour, yeast, salt, and warm water to form a dough. Add one tablespoon of caraway seeds and knead well.
Let it rise until doubled in size, then bake at 180 degrees Celsius for about 30 minutes.
The result is a fragrant loaf perfect for sandwiches or simply enjoying with butter.
Vegetable dish
Spiced vegetable stir-fry
Adding caraway seeds to vegetable stir-fry gives an unexpected depth to the dish.
Start by heating oil in a pan and adding onions and garlic until fragrant.
Toss in your choice of vegetables, like bell peppers or zucchini, and sprinkle one teaspoon of caraway seeds over them.
Stir-fry until veggies are tender yet crisp.
This dish pairs well with rice or quinoa.
Potato recipe
Caraway-infused potato wedges
For an exciting twist on regular potato wedges, try infusing them with caraway seeds.
Cut potatoes into wedges, and toss them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and two teaspoons of caraway seeds.
Roast in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius for about 25 minutes until golden brown and crispy on the outside, but soft inside.
Cabbage dish
Savory cabbage slaw
Cabbage slaw gets an interesting twist when spiced up with some caraway seeds.
Shred cabbage finely, and mix it with grated carrots in a bowl.
Add apple cider vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper, and one teaspoon of caraway seeds to taste.
Toss everything together well before serving chilled as an accompaniment to grilled dishes or as part of a light lunch.
Soup recipe
Flavorful lentil soup
Lentil soup becomes even more flavorful with the addition of caraway seeds.
Start by sautéing onions, garlic, carrots, and celery in a pot until soft.
Add lentils, vegetable broth, tomatoes, thyme, bay leaf, and half a teaspoon of caraway seeds.
Simmer for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Remove the bay leaf before serving hot, garnished with fresh herbs if desired.