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5 irresistible dishes featuring sun-dried tomatoes
A grilled vegetable sandwich with sun-dried tomatoes is a hearty option for lunch

5 irresistible dishes featuring sun-dried tomatoes

By Vinita Jain
Sep 21, 2026
04:07 pm
What's the story

Sundried tomatoes are a versatile ingredient that can elevate any dish with their rich flavor. They are packed with nutrients and lend a unique taste to vegetarian dishes. Here, we take a look at five delightful recipes that use sundried tomatoes, showcasing their culinary potential. From appetizers to main courses, these recipes highlight the diverse uses of this sun-kissed ingredient.

Dish 1

Sundried tomato pesto pasta

Sundried tomato pesto pasta is a quick and flavorful dish, ideal for busy weeknights.

Blend sundried tomatoes with basil, garlic, olive oil, and nuts to make a vibrant pesto.

Toss the sauce with cooked pasta for a satisfying meal. You can also add grated Parmesan cheese for an extra layer of flavor.

This dish is not only easy to prepare but also packs a punch of Mediterranean flavors.

Dish 2

Caprese salad with sundried tomatoes

A twist on the classic Caprese salad, this version incorporates sundried tomatoes for added depth of flavor.

Layer fresh mozzarella cheese, basil leaves, and slices of ripe tomatoes on a platter. Add chopped sun-dried tomatoes for an extra burst of taste.

Drizzle with balsamic glaze and olive oil before serving. This refreshing salad makes for an excellent appetizer or side dish.

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Dish 3

Sundried tomato stuffed mushrooms

Sundried tomato stuffed mushrooms make for an elegant appetizer or party snack.

Remove the stems from large mushroom caps, and fill them with a mixture of cream cheese, chopped sundried tomatoes, herbs, and breadcrumbs.

Bake until golden brown, and serve warm as an irresistible bite-sized treat.

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Dish 4

Mediterranean quinoa bowl

A Mediterranean quinoa bowl with sun-dried tomatoes makes for a nutritious meal option packed with flavors.

Cook quinoa as per package instructions, and mix it with diced cucumbers, bell peppers, olives, chickpeas, and chopped sun-dried tomatoes in a bowl.

Drizzle lemon juice over the top before serving this colorful dish rich in protein and fiber.

Dish 5

Grilled vegetable sandwich with sun-dried tomatoes

A grilled vegetable sandwich with sun-dried tomatoes is a hearty option for lunch or dinner.

Grill zucchini slices, bell peppers, and red onions till tender. Layer them on whole-grain bread with fresh spinach leaves, and spread some hummus or cream cheese.

Top with chopped sun-dried tomatoes for a burst of flavor.

This sandwich is filling and packed with nutrients, making it a perfect meal option.

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