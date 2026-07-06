5 delicious recipes using drumstick leaves
What's the story
Indian drumstick leaves, or moringa,leaves, are a versatile ingredient in many cuisines. These nutrient-rich leaves can be used in a variety of dishes to add flavor and health benefits. Here are five unique recipes that highlight the culinary potential of drumstick leaves, offering a mix of traditional and innovative ways to enjoy this leafy green.
Stir-fry
Drumstick leaves stir-fry delight
Drumstick leaves stir-fry is a quick and easy dish that retains the natural flavors of the leaves. Saute onions and garlic in some oil until golden brown. Add chopped drumstick leaves, along with salt and turmeric powder. Cook until the leaves wilt slightly. This simple stir-fry can be served as a side dish or paired with rice for a light meal.
Soup
Nutritious drumstick leaf soup
A nutritious soup made from drumstick leaves is perfect for those looking for comfort and health benefits in one bowl. Start by boiling vegetable broth with diced tomatoes and carrots. Add washed drumstick leaves, along with spices like cumin and coriander powder. Let it simmer until all ingredients meld together, creating a flavorful soup that is both satisfying and nourishing.
Pancakes
Savory drumstick leaf pancakes
Drumstick leaf pancakes are an innovative way to incorporate these greens into your breakfast routine. Blend soaked rice and urad dal to a smooth batter. Fold in finely chopped drumstick leaves, salt, and spices of choice. Cook small pancakes on a hot griddle until golden on both sides. These pancakes are delicious with chutney or yogurt.
Rice dish
Flavorful drumstick leaf rice
Drumstick leaf rice offers a flavorful twist on regular rice dishes. Cook basmati rice separately until fluffy. In another pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, followed by curry leaves, chopped onions, green chilies, and ginger-garlic paste. Add the cooked rice and mix well with the fresh drumstick leaves. This dish is aromatic and nutritious, perfect as a main course or side.
Chutney
Tasty drumstick leaf chutney
Drumstick leaf chutney adds a unique taste to your meals. Blend fresh moringa leaves with coconut, green chilies, ginger, lemon juice, salt, and water for a smooth paste. This chutney is ideal as a dip or spread, enhancing the flavors of various dishes. It adds a healthy twist to your meals with its vibrant green color and distinct taste.