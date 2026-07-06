5 delicious recipes using drumstick leaves

Soup

Nutritious drumstick leaf soup

A nutritious soup made from drumstick leaves is perfect for those looking for comfort and health benefits in one bowl. Start by boiling vegetable broth with diced tomatoes and carrots. Add washed drumstick leaves, along with spices like cumin and coriander powder. Let it simmer until all ingredients meld together, creating a flavorful soup that is both satisfying and nourishing.