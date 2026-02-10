Have you tasted these Vietnamese rice flour dumplings?

Vietnamese street food is famous for its variety and flavors, and rice flour dumplings are no exception. These dumplings, made from rice flour, are a staple in Vietnamese cuisine. They are available in different forms and fillings, making them a versatile choice for food lovers. Here are five must-try rice flour dumplings that you can find at Vietnamese street vendors.

Dish 1 Banh beo: Steamed rice cakes Banh beo are small steamed rice cakes, usually served with toppings of mung bean paste, crispy shallots, and green onions. Served with a dipping sauce of fish sauce mixed with lime juice, sugar, and chili, these delicate cakes are a perfect blend of textures and flavors. They are usually eaten as a snack or an appetizer.

Dish 2 Banh khot: Mini rice pancakes Banh khot are mini rice pancakes, cooked in small molds until crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. These pancakes are usually topped with shrimp or other ingredients like coconut milk for added flavor. Served with lettuce leaves and herbs, they are dipped in a tangy sauce before being eaten.

Dish 3 Banh cuon: Rolled rice noodles Banh cuon are thin rice noodle rolls filled with mushrooms. These delicate rolls are steamed to perfection and topped with fried shallots and fresh herbs. Served alongside a side of sweet soy sauce for dipping, they offer a light yet satisfying meal option that highlights the simplicity and elegance of Vietnamese cuisine.

Dish 4 Banh xeo: Vietnamese pancakes Banh xeo are crispy Vietnamese pancakes made from rice flour batter mixed with turmeric powder for color. Stuffed with bean sprouts and mushrooms, these pancakes are pan-fried until golden brown. Served hot off the stove with lettuce leaves and herbs for wrapping, they provide an interactive dining experience.