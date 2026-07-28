5 sago recipes to try this monsoon
What's the story
Sago, a versatile ingredient, is a staple in many monsoon recipes. It is light on the stomach and easy to prepare, making it perfect for the rainy season. Sago can be used in a number of dishes, from savory to sweet, giving you a comforting meal option when the weather gets cooler. Here are five sago recipes that can be easily made at home during monsoon.
Dish 1
Sago khichdi for comfort
Sago khichdi is a simple yet satisfying dish that combines sago pearls with vegetables and spices.
Soak the sago overnight, and cook it with potatoes, peas, and mild spices like cumin and turmeric.
The result is a warm, porridge-like consistency that is both filling and nutritious.
This dish is perfect for those looking for something light yet hearty on rainy days.
Dish 2
Sweet sago pudding delight
Sweet sago pudding is an easy dessert that can be whipped up in no time.
Just cook soaked sago pearls in milk until they turn translucent. Add sugar and cardamom powder for flavor.
You can also add nuts, like almonds or cashews, for some crunch.
This creamy pudding is an ideal treat to satisfy your sweet tooth during monsoon.
Dish 3
Spicy sago upma twist
Spicy sago upma gives a twist to the traditional upma by using sago instead of semolina/rava.
Roast the soaked sago pearls lightly before cooking them with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies, and chopped vegetables, like carrots or bell peppers.
This savory dish has a unique texture and flavor profile that makes it a delightful monsoon meal option.
Dish 4
Tangy sago lemon rice
Tangy sago lemon rice offers a refreshing take on regular lemon rice by adding cooked sago pearls into the mix.
Cook the soaked pearls separately before mixing them with cooked rice, tossed in lemon juice, turmeric powder, and peanuts for added crunchiness.
This dish gives you tanginess, along with a subtle hint of spice, making it an ideal pick-meal during the rainy season.
Dish 5
Crispy sago vada snacks
Crispy sago vadas are perfect snack options to go with your evening tea or coffee during monsoons.
Soak the sago pearls until soft, then mix them with mashed potatoes, finely chopped onions, green chilies, and coriander leaves.
Shape the mixture into small patties and deep fry them until golden brown.
These crunchy vadas are deliciously addictive and perfect for rainy-day snacking.