5 must-try savory pancakes from Indian streets
What's the story
India's vibrant street food culture is a treasure trove of flavors, and savory pancakes are among the most popular. These pancakes, made with local ingredients and spices, provide a delicious glimpse into India's culinary diversity. From bustling markets to quiet lanes, these pancakes are a staple for many. Here are five must-try savory pancakes that capture the essence of Indian street food.
#1
Besan chilla: A chickpea delight
Besan chilla is a popular pancake made from chickpea flour.
Commonly eaten for breakfast or as a snack, it is usually spiced with turmeric, cumin, and chili powder.
The batter is poured onto a hot griddle and cooked until golden brown.
Often served with chutney or yogurt, besan chilla is loved for its protein content and savory taste.
#2
Rawa dosa: Crispy rice delight
Rawa dosa is a thin, crispy pancake made from semolina, rice flour, and yogurt.
Unlike other dosas, rawa dosa does not require fermentation, making it quicker to prepare.
It is usually served with coconut chutney or sambar. Its crisp texture and subtle flavor make it a favorite among street food lovers.
#3
Uttapam: Thick vegetable pancake
Uttapam is a thick pancake made from fermented rice and lentil batter, topped with chopped vegetables like tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers.
Unlike dosas, uttapams are thicker and more filling.
They are cooked on both sides until the vegetables are tender but not overcooked.
Uttapams can be eaten plain or with various chutneys.
#4
Akki rotti: Rice flour specialty
Akki rotti is a traditional Karnataka specialty made from rice flour mixed with grated vegetables like carrots or onions.
Spiced with green chilies or ginger paste, this pancake has a unique texture that combines softness with slight crispiness around the edges when cooked on an open flame or griddle.
#5
Pesarattu: Green gram goodness
Pesarattu is another unique pancake from Andhra Pradesh, made with green gram (moong dal) soaked overnight and blended into a smooth batter.
Spiced with cumin seeds, it is cooked on a hot tava.
Pesarattu is often served with ginger chutney, adding a spicy kick.
It is a nutritious option, packed with protein and fiber, making it a popular choice for health-conscious street food lovers.