Creamy leek and potato soup is a comforting dish perfect for chilly days

Make the most of leeks with these recipes

By Vinita Jain 07:17 pm Jul 07, 202607:17 pm

What's the story

Leeks, with their mild onion-like flavor, make a versatile addition to many vegetarian dishes. This humble vegetable can elevate the taste of your meals without overpowering other ingredients. From soups to casseroles, leeks can be used in a variety of recipes to add depth and richness. Here are five vegetarian dishes that highlight the unique qualities of leeks, making them a delightful choice for those seeking flavorful plant-based options.