Cashew nut curry is a favorite in many Indian households

5 cashew-rich Indian dishes worth trying

By Simran Jeet 03:22 pm Jun 12, 202603:22 pm

What's the story

Cashews are an integral part of Indian vegetarian cuisine, adding a creamy texture and rich flavor to several dishes. These nuts are not just used for garnishing, but also as a base for gravies and sauces. From traditional curries to festive treats, cashews elevate the taste of many recipes. Here are five delightful Indian vegetarian dishes that highlight the versatility and richness of cashews.