5 cashew-rich Indian dishes worth trying
What's the story
Cashews are an integral part of Indian vegetarian cuisine, adding a creamy texture and rich flavor to several dishes. These nuts are not just used for garnishing, but also as a base for gravies and sauces. From traditional curries to festive treats, cashews elevate the taste of many recipes. Here are five delightful Indian vegetarian dishes that highlight the versatility and richness of cashews.
Dish 1
Cashew nut curry delight
Cashew nut curry is a favorite in many Indian households. The dish features ground cashews blended with spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric to make a creamy gravy. The cashew paste gives the curry a rich texture, making it a perfect match for rice or flatbreads. This dish is usually garnished with fresh coriander leaves to add a hint of freshness.
Dish 2
Creamy cashew paneer masala
Cashew paneer masala is another popular dish where cashews play an important role in making the sauce creamy. The dish has paneer cubes cooked in a smooth gravy made from ground cashews, tomatoes, onions, and spices like garam masala and cardamom. The combination of paneer and cashew makes this dish rich and satisfying.
Dish 3
Cashew-based vegetable korma
Vegetable korma with cashew paste is a delicious way to enjoy mixed vegetables in a creamy sauce. The korma has vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans cooked in a mixture of ground cashews, coconut milk or yogurt, and aromatic spices. The result is a mildly spiced dish that goes well with steamed rice or naan bread.
Dish 4
Rich cashew biryani treat
Cashew biryani is an indulgent twist on the classic biryani by adding ground cashew paste into its preparation. This addition makes the rice fragrant with spices such as saffron or rose water, while giving it an extra layer of richness from the nuts themselves. This is what makes this biryani unique from others, without overpowering its original flavors.
Dish 5
Sweet cashew halwa indulgence
Cashew halwa is a delectable dessert made by simmering grated carrots or semolina with ghee until they turn golden brown. Sugar syrup is then added, along with crushed cardamom pods, for flavor enhancement. Crushed roasted cashews are then sprinkled over the top before serving warm, making it an ideal choice for festive occasions or family gatherings.