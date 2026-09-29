Delicious ways to cook with cowpea beans

Spicy cowpea bean stew is a hearty dish that marries the earthy flavors of the beans with a medley of spices.

Start by soaking the cowpea beans overnight. Cook them with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and chili peppers for a kick.

Add spices like cumin and coriander for depth. This stew goes well with rice or flatbread, and makes for a comforting meal.