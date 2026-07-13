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Easy dishes you can make with custard apple pulp
For a cool dessert, try making custard apple sorbet

Easy dishes you can make with custard apple pulp

By Vinita Jain
Jul 13, 2026
01:43 pm
What's the story

Custard apple pulp is a versatile ingredient that can elevate a range of dishes with its creamy texture and natural sweetness. Rich in vitamins and minerals, it makes an excellent addition to both sweet and savory recipes. Here are five delightful dishes that showcase the unique qualities of custard apple pulp, offering a taste experience that's both satisfying and nutritious.

Smoothie delight

Creamy custard apple smoothie

A custard apple smoothie is a refreshing way to start your day. Blend the pulp with some yogurt or milk, and add a dash of honey for sweetness. You can also throw in some ice cubes for a chilled effect. This smoothie is not just delicious, but also packed with essential nutrients, making it a perfect breakfast or snack option.

Frozen treat

Custard apple sorbet

For a cool dessert, try making custard apple sorbet. Puree the pulp with sugar and lemon juice, then freeze it until firm. This simple sorbet highlights the natural flavors of the fruit while providing a light, refreshing alternative to heavier desserts. It's ideal for warm weather or as an after-meal palate cleanser.

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Pudding pleasure

Custard apple pudding

Custard apple pudding is a delightful twist on traditional puddings. Combine the pulp with milk, sugar, and cornstarch over heat until thickened. Pour into serving dishes and let cool before serving. This creamy dessert offers a rich texture without being overly sweet, making it appealing to those who enjoy subtle flavors.

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Spreadable goodness

Custard apple jam

Making jam from custard apple pulp is an excellent way to preserve its goodness. Cook the pulp with sugar and lemon juice until it reaches the desired consistency. Once cooled, store in jars for later use as a spread on toast or pastries. This jam captures the essence of the fruit while adding versatility to your pantry staples.

Salad Twist

Custard apple salad

Incorporate custard apple pulp into salads for an unexpected twist on classic recipes. Toss together mixed greens with sliced almonds and diced custard apples for added texture and flavor contrast. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette dressing for an extra layer of complexity that complements the sweetness of the fruit beautifully.

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