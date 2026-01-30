If you've fresh rosemary, put it to these uses

Fresh rosemary is one of the most versatile herbs that can elevate the taste of a variety of dishes. Its fragrant aroma and distinctive flavor can make any meal special. Here are five creative ways to use fresh rosemary in your cooking, from savory to sweet, and everything in between. These tips will help you make the most of this aromatic herb in your kitchen.

Tip 1 Infuse oils with rosemary Infusing oils with fresh rosemary is an easy way to add flavor to your dishes. Simply heat olive oil over low heat and add sprigs of rosemary. Let it simmer for 10 minutes before straining out the herbs. The infused oil can be drizzled over salads or used as a base for cooking, giving a subtle yet distinct taste.

Tip 2 Create rosemary-infused water Rosemary-infused water is a refreshing twist on plain water. Just add a few sprigs of fresh rosemary to a pitcher of water and let it sit in the refrigerator for a few hours. This aromatic drink can be enjoyed on its own or paired with lemon slices for an extra zing.

Tip 3 Bake rosemary bread Baking bread with fresh rosemary adds an earthy depth that pairs well with soups and stews. Incorporate finely chopped rosemary into your bread dough before baking. The heat releases the herb's oils, creating an aromatic loaf that's both flavorful and fragrant.

Tip 4 Make rosemary syrup Rosemary syrup is perfect for sweetening beverages or drizzling over desserts like pancakes or waffles. To make it, combine equal parts sugar and water in a saucepan along with several sprigs of fresh rosemary. Simmer until the sugar dissolves completely, then strain out the herbs once cooled.