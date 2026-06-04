Aromatic and tangy: Cooking with za'atar

Za'atar, a Middle Eastern spice blend, is taking the culinary world by storm. Its unique combination of herbs, sesame seeds, and sumac gives a tangy and nutty flavor that can elevate any dish. Here are five innovative ways to use za'atar in your cooking. From enhancing traditional recipes to creating new ones, za'atar offers endless possibilities for those looking to experiment with flavors.

Tip 1 Za'atar infused olive oil Infusing olive oil with za'atar is an easy way to add flavor to salads and bread. Simply mix za'atar with olive oil and let it sit for a few hours or overnight. The result is a fragrant oil that can be drizzled over roasted vegetables or used as a dipping sauce for fresh bread. This simple infusion process enhances the taste of everyday meals without much effort.

Tip 2 Flavorful za'atar flatbreads Making flatbreads with za'atar is another creative way to use this spice blend. Just knead some dough, and sprinkle za'atar on top before baking. The heat releases the essential oils in the herbs, creating an aromatic bread that goes well with dips or can be eaten alone as a snack. This method highlights how za'atar can turn basic ingredients into something special.

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Tip 3 Spiced vegetable roast with za'atar Roasting vegetables with za'atar adds depth and complexity to their natural flavors. Toss your favorite veggies in olive oil and coat them generously with za'atar before roasting them in the oven. The spices caramelize beautifully, giving you a delicious side dish that pairs well with grains, or can be served on its own as part of a main course.

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Tip 4 Za'atar yogurt dip delight Creating a yogurt dip with za'atar is an easy way to add a Middle Eastern twist to your appetizers. Just mix plain yogurt with lemon juice, salt, and a generous amount of za'atar. This creamy dip goes well with fresh vegetables or pita chips, making it an ideal choice for parties or casual get-togethers.