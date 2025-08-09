Fenugreek seeds: 5 must-try dishes

From their unique flavor to their various health benefits, fenugreek seeds are an extremely versatile ingredient. These tiny golden seeds are commonly used in various cuisines to add flavor and fragrance. From curries to teas, fenugreek seeds can be used in a range of dishes. Here are five delicious recipes that highlight the uniqueness of fenugreek seeds, both taste-wise and health-wise.

Flavorful curry Fenugreek seed curry Fenugreek seed curry is a favorite that brings together the earthy flavor of fenugreek and aromatic spices. Soak fenugreek seeds overnight to neutralize their bitterness and cook them with onions, tomatoes, garlic, and spices like cumin, coriander, etc. You get a rich curry that goes well with rice or flatbreads. This recipe emphasizes how fenugreek seeds soak in flavors while lending dimension to the dish.

Refreshing beverage Fenugreek seed tea Fenugreek seed tea is an easy-to-make soothing drink. To prepare it, you can boil water and add crushed fenugreek seeds and ginger slices for flavor. Let it steep for a few minutes and strain it into a cup. You can drink this tea hot or cold and it is often consumed for its digestive benefits.

Savory bread Fenugreek seed paratha Fenugreek seed paratha is a delicious Indian flatbread with a nutty flavor of fenugreek seeds. Combine whole wheat flour with soaked fenugreek seeds, salt, and spices such as turmeric and chili powder to prepare dough. Flatten portions into round shapes and cook on a heated griddle until brown on both sides. These parathas serve as a great side with yogurt or pickles.

Nutritious salad Sprouted fenugreek salad Sprouted fenugreek salad is a refreshing way to consume these healthy seeds. Start off by sprouting fenugreek seeds for two days until they develop tiny shoots. Mix them with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, lemon juice, salt, and pepper in a bowl for additional crunchiness with tangy flavors from lemon juice dressing, which elevates the overall taste, making it ideal as a light lunch option or side dish during meals.