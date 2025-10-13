5 delightful recipes using roasted peanuts

Roasted peanuts are an ideal versatile ingredient that can lend a delicious crunch and flavor to a range of dishes. Be it a salad you're looking to enhance, a savory sauce you're looking to make, or a sweet treat you're looking to whip up, roasted peanuts can be your best bet. Here are five simple but delicious recipes with roasted peanuts to try.

Dish 1 Peanut butter noodles Peanut butter noodles are a no-fuss dish that marries the creaminess of peanut butter with the crunch of roasted peanuts. Cook your favorite noodles and keep them aside. In a pan, combine peanut butter with soy sauce, garlic, and ginger and mix until smooth. Toss the noodles into this mixture and top with chopped roasted peanuts for crunchiness. Ideal for those who love savory with a touch of sweetness!

Dish 2 Crunchy peanut salad A crunchy peanut salad is a great way to add more veggies into your diet while relishing the nutty flavor of roasted peanuts. Take shredded cabbage, carrots, and bell peppers in a bowl. For dressing, combine lime juice with honey and soy sauce. Toss the veggies in the dressing and add crushed roasted peanuts on top for added crunchiness. This salad is refreshing and nutrient-rich.

Dish 3 Spicy peanut sauce dip Spicy peanut sauce dip is perfect for pairing along with fresh veggies or rice cakes as an appetizer or snack. For this dip, blend roasted peanuts with chili paste, garlic, lime juice, and coconut milk until smooth. You can adjust the spice level according to your taste by adding more chili paste if you like. Serve it chilled with your favorite dippers for an exciting flavor experience.

Dish 4 Sweet peanut brittle bars Sweet peanut brittle bars are an absolute delight with the perfect balance of sweetness and nuttiness. They are hard to resist as a dessert option or an on-the-go snack. Melt sugar in water over low heat till it caramelizes. Then quickly stir in chopped roasted peanuts so they coat evenly (without clumping too much). Pour onto a parchment paper-lined tray. Then let cool completely before breaking into pieces. They're ready-to-eat whenever cravings strike!