Unique turmeric recipes to try today

Known for its health benefits and distinct flavor, turmeric is a bright yellow spice. It has been a staple in several cuisines across the globe. Adding some turmeric to your home-cooked meals can enhance the dishes' earthy flavor and color. From traditional to modern, here are five unique recipes that highlight the versatility of turmeric, adding some excitement to your meals.

Dish 1 Turmeric rice pilaf Turmeric rice pilaf is an aromatic side dish that goes with a wide range of main courses. Saute some onions in oil until they are translucent, then add basmati rice along with ground turmeric for color and flavor. Instead of water, pour in vegetable broth to bring out taste even more. Cook until the rice absorbs all the liquid and is fluffy. Garnish with fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley before serving.

Dish 2 Spiced turmeric lentil soup Perfectly spiced turmeric lentil soup brings warmth on chilly days. Cook onions, garlic, and carrots in a splash of olive oil until soft. Add red lentils along with ground cumin, coriander, and turmeric to boiling vegetable stock. Let it simmer until tender. Serve with lemon wedges for extra zest, perfectly balancing the flavors.

Dish 3 Turmeric roasted vegetables Turmeric roasted vegetables make a healthy and pretty addition to any meal. Sweet potatoes, carrots, and cauliflower florets are tossed in olive oil, seasoned with salt and pepper, and dusted with turmeric. Roasted at 200 degrees Celsius for 15 to 20 minutes, they caramelize on their own. Pair with your favorite dips or sauces for a more delicious experience.