5 bang styles that are easy to maintain
What's the story
Bangs can be a great way to refresh your look without much maintenance. They can add volume, frame your face, and give you a youthful look. If you're looking for low-maintenance options, there are a number of styles that require little effort but give you a lot of style. Here are five easy bang styles you can try today.
Tip 1
Blunt bangs for a bold look
Blunt bangs are cut straight across the forehead, giving a bold and dramatic look. They work well with straight hair and require minimal styling.
To maintain blunt bangs, regular trims every four to six weeks are essential to keep the shape intact.
A flat iron can be used occasionally to keep them smooth and straight.
Tip 2
Side-swept bangs for softness
Side-swept bangs are versatile and softer than blunt ones. They work with most face shapes and hair types.
This style requires less frequent trims than blunt bangs, as they naturally blend with the rest of your hair.
A round brush while blow-drying can help achieve the desired sweep.
Tip 3
Curtain bangs for effortless style
Curtain bangs are parted down the middle or slightly off-center, framing the face like curtains.
They look good with wavy or straight hair, and require very little maintenance.
Regular trims every three months keep them looking fresh without much effort.
Styling products like mousse can add volume if needed.
Tip 4
Wispy bangs for subtle elegance
Wispy bangs are thinly cut fringes that give an airy feel to your hairstyle. They are ideal for those who want something subtle, yet elegant.
This style requires less frequent visits to the salon, as it grows out gracefully without losing its charm.
Light styling products can enhance their texture without weighing them down.
Tip 5
Textured bangs for added dimension
Textured bangs are layered cuts that add depth and dimension to your look.
They work well with curly or wavy hair types, as they blend seamlessly with natural textures.
Regular trims every couple of months keep them looking sharp, while allowing for easy styling options like curling or straightening when desired.