Finding activities that do not involve screens is essential during your detox period

Reduce screen time with these simple habits

By Vinita Jain 11:31 am Jun 10, 202611:31 am

What's the story

In today's digital age, taking a break from screens can be a refreshing change. A digital detox means disconnecting from electronic devices to reconnect with the world around you. For beginners, this can be a simple yet effective way to reduce stress and improve focus. Here are some practical tips to help you start your digital detox journey without feeling overwhelmed or isolated.