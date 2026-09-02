Give your basic ponytail a stylish upgrade
What's the story
A ponytail is a classic hairstyle that can be worn for any occasion. Be it for work, a casual day out, or a formal event, a simple ponytail can be transformed into something elegant with the right techniques. Here are five easy hacks to elevate your ponytail game and make it suitable for different settings. These tips are practical and easy to follow, ensuring your ponytail always looks polished and stylish.
Tip 1
Use a hair donut for volume
A hair donut can add volume and fullness to your ponytail in an instant.
Simply place the donut at the base of your ponytail, and spread your hair evenly around it.
This trick gives you a fuller look without having to tease your hair, which can damage it over time.
It is perfect for those who want extra volume without the hassle.
Tip 2
Twist and pin for elegance
For an elegant touch, twist sections of hair from either side of your ponytail, and pin them at the back with bobby pins.
This simple addition gives an intricate look to your hairstyle, making it perfect for formal occasions or professional settings.
It keeps the style secure while adding a bit of flair.
Tip 3
Use clear elastics for invisibility
Clear elastics are a great way to keep your ponytail secure without visible bands that can ruin the look.
Use these small, clear bands to tie off sections or secure your entire ponytail.
They blend seamlessly with any hair color and are especially useful if you're going for a sleek, polished appearance.
Tip 4
Add accessories for flair
Accessories like decorative pins, ribbons, or scrunchies can instantly elevate a simple ponytail into something special.
Pick accessories that match your outfit or occasion for an added touch of style, without overpowering the look.
This way, you can customize your ponytail easily according to different events.
Tip 5
Tease at the crown for height
Teasing at the crown gives instant height and lift to your ponytail, making it more voluminous from the roots.
Just backcomb gently at the crown before tying up your hair into a ponytail.
This trick is especially useful if you have fine or flat hair types and are looking for added dimension in your hairstyle.